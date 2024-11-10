Sprint ace Mark Cavendish ends cycling career in style with Singapore win

SINGAPORE (AP) — Mark Cavendish, one of the best road sprinters in cycling history, retired in style by winning the Tour de France Criterium in Singapore. The 39-year-old from the Isle of Man broke famed Belgian cyclist Eddy Merckx’s long-standing record for most career Tour de France stage wins with his 35th victory this past July. Fittingly, for his final race Cavendish wore No. 35 on his jersey and won in a dash to the line for the 165th victory overall in his career. Among those wins were 17 on the Giro d’Italia and three at the Spanish Vuelta. He was world champion in 2011.

