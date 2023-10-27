Springboks wing speedster Cheslin Kolbe ready to deliver at scrumhalf if needed against All Blacks

PARIS (AP) — In his bid to help South Africa retain its Rugby World Cup title, Cheslin Kolbe is ready to leave his favorite position on the wing to play at scrumhalf against New Zealand. Kolbe scored a try in the final against England four years ago and has been putting on scintillating displays on the wing during this year’s tournament in France. His demoniac speed and guile were crucial in the quarterfinals when the Springboks edged France two weeks ago. Kolbe could however be used in a way different role at some point in Saturday’s final. Since the Springboks did not include a reserve scrumhalf on their bench, opting for seven forwards and just one back, Kolbe would be needed if Faf de Klerk has to be replaced.

