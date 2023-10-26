Springboks starting Pollard in Rugby World Cup final, All Blacks pick Retallick at lock

PARIS (AP) — South Africa has selected Handre Pollard to start at flyhalf in the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand and has packed its bench with forwards in a high-risk 7-1 split. Pollard was promoted from the reserves along with scrumhalf Faf de Klerk. It’s the same combination that started in the Springboks’ victory in the final four years ago. New Zealand made only one change from the 44-6 rout of Argentina in the semifinals, bringing in Brodie Retallick at lock in place of Sam Whitelock. South Africa’s bench split saw lock Jean Kleyn and No. 8 Jasper Wiese added for an extended “bomb squad” of seven reserve forwards to face the All Blacks in the second World Cup final between the fierce rivals and first since 1995.

