Springboks set an extra-big ‘bomb’ for New Zealand with unique tactics for Rugby World Cup final

South Africa has gambled on the high-risk, high-reward strategy of putting seven forwards and just one backline player on their bench for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final against old rival New Zealand. It’s something that only the Springboks have done in top-level rugby. They will roll it out for just the third time on Saturday at Stade de France where there is no room for failed experiments. An overtly forward-heavy bench has been criticized by some as reducing rugby to a grinding, physical barrage of big men. That hasn’t dissuaded the Springboks from going 7-1 in rugby’s biggest game.

