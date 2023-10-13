Springboks pull surprise with Reinach at No. 9 for Rugby World Cup quarterfinal vs. France

By The Associated Press
South Africa's Cobus Reinach scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Romania at the Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christophe Ena]

PARIS (AP) — South Africa provided a big surprise by naming Cobus Reinach to start at scrumhalf ahead of regular Faf de Klerk in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against France. Manie Libbok keeps his place at flyhalf. The Springboks also went with veteran Duane Vermeulen at No. 8 against the host at Stade de France. Jasper Wiese started in the big pool game against Ireland but didn’t make the match 23. De Klerk and backup flyhalf Handre Pollard are among three backs on the bench as the defending champion went with a traditional 5-3 split in the reserves.

