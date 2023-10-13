Springboks pull surprise with Reinach at No. 9 for Rugby World Cup quarterfinal vs. France

PARIS (AP) — South Africa provided a big surprise by naming Cobus Reinach to start at scrumhalf ahead of regular Faf de Klerk in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against France. Manie Libbok keeps his place at flyhalf. The Springboks also went with veteran Duane Vermeulen at No. 8 against the host at Stade de France. Jasper Wiese started in the big pool game against Ireland but didn’t make the match 23. De Klerk and backup flyhalf Handre Pollard are among three backs on the bench as the defending champion went with a traditional 5-3 split in the reserves.

