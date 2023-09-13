Springboks move Willemse to 10 for Romania at Rugby World Cup and pick scrumhalf Williams as a wing

TOULON, France (AP) — South Africa has moved Damian Willemse to flyhalf and made 14 other player changes for the Rugby World Cup game against Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday. Scrumhalf Grant Williams was selected on the right wing among those changes as the Boks rested their big guns in anticipation of a Pool B decider against top-ranked Ireland to come. There was still a lot of experience in the starting 15 to face Romania. Veteran Duane Vermeulen starts at No. 8 and Willie le Roux at fullback. Hooker Bongi Mbonambi captains the team. Coach Jacques Nienaber named scrumhalf Faf de Klerk as flyhalf cover on the bench in another left-field selection.

