Springboks look into claim by England’s Curry of racial slur by Mbonambi in Rugby World Cup semi

PARIS (AP) — South Africa is looking into a claim by England flanker Tom Curry that he was the subject of an alleged discriminatory remark by Springboks hooker Mbongeni Mbonambi in the teams’ Rugby World Cup semifinal match. Curry drew the incident to the attention of referee Ben O’Keeffe in the first half of Saturday’s match. The alleged slur is not audible on the referee mic but Curry’s subsequent conversation with O’Keeffe is. England has until Monday morning to lodge a complaint with the citing officer. The Springboks responded by saying they are “aware of the allegation, which we take very seriously,” and are “reviewing the available evidence.” South Africa won the match 16-15.

