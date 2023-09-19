Springboks load bench with 7 forwards to take on top-ranked Ireland at Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — South Africa has reverted to its strongest starting lineup to face top-ranked Ireland in a crunch pool game at the Rugby World Cup in Paris on Saturday. The Springboks also named seven forwards and just one back on the bench in a clear indication of how they aim to take on the best team in the world. The Springboks have gone with a 7-1 bench split just once before, in a warmup game against New Zealand. It effectively gives South Africa a new forward pack to bring on in the second half against Ireland at the Stade de France.

