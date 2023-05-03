Springboks’ Kolisi has surgery, in race to make World Cup

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s team doctor says it is too early to predict whether captain Siya Kolisi will be available for the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup title defense after undergoing knee surgery. Kolisi had the operation on Friday after sustaining a partial tear to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee playing for the Durban-based Sharks against Ireland’s Munster on April 22. Springboks doctor Jerome Mampane is monitoring Kolisi’s recovery. The World Cup starts on Sept. 8 and that gives Kolisi a four-month window to recover. He captained South Africa to victory at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.