Springboks’ kick squad, not bomb squad, to face most scrutiny after Ireland loss at Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber had backed new flyhalf Manie Libbok before the Rugby World Cup to create more tries than he missed kicks at goal. Saturday’s count on those two markers after the defending champion’s 13-8 loss to Ireland was: One try created, two very makeable kicks missed. The five points Libbok left out there off the tee at Stade de France were effectively the difference in the colossal Pool B showdown between top-ranked Ireland and No. 2 South Africa. It will likely see renewed scrutiny on his ability to kick high-pressure goals at the sharp end of the tournament.

