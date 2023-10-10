Springboks have earned back respect from referees at Rugby World Cup, Erasmus says

PARIS (AP) — One of the surprises of the Rugby World Cup pool stage was that South Africa was the only team not to concede a yellow or red card. The defending champion Springboks were also one of the least penalized. Their 34 penaties conceded put them among the top six teams. Asked about their relationship with referees, South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says, “The first word is respect.” He isn’t kidding. Erasmus has been sanctioned by World Rugby in 2021 and 2022 for criticizing the referees on social media. He admits now his reaction was wrong. He adds their record in the pool stage of no cards and few penalties shows they have earned back respect from referees.

