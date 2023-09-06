Springboks go with Kolbe, Arendse on wings to start Rugby World Cup defense vs. Scotland

TOULON, France (AP) — South Africa has selected Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse on the wings for the opening game of its Rugby World Cup title defense against Scotland. The Springboks also went for Damian Willemse at fullback ahead of Willie le Roux. Kolbe’s recall to play left wing was one of four changes to the starting team that dismantled New Zealand 35-7 in a World Cup warmup at Twickenham two weeks ago. The other switches saw Jasper Wiese start at No. 8 ahead of veteran Duane Vermeulen, who’s on the bench along with le Roux. Centers Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel come into the starting 15.

