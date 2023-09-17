Springboks gamble by calling up flyhalf Pollard for injured hooker Marx at the Rugby World Cup

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — South Africa has called up flyhalf Handre Pollard to replace injured hooker Malcolm Marx at the Rugby World Cup. It leaves the Springboks with a front-row gamble for their title defense in France. Pollard’s addition gives South Africa the No. 10 who guided it to World Cup victory four years ago. But there is now just one specialist hooker in the squad in France in Bongi Mbonambi. Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber says he is confident that two loose forwards in Deon Fourie and Marco van Staden will be able to step in at hooker for the rest of the campaign.

