Springboks captain Siya Kolisi feels he is “stealing” from Racing 92 after ending French stint

PARIS (AP) — South Africa captain Siya Kolisi says he feels like he is “stealing” from Racing 92 after deciding to leave the Top 14 club two years before the end of his contract in a bid to prolong his international career. The 33-year-old Kolisi has opted to return to his former Durban-based club Sharks after Racing 92 agreed to terminate his contract. He spent less than one season in France. A day after the Springboks put a hand on the Rugby Championship trophy by beating New Zealand 18-12 for a rare fourth successive time on Saturday, Kolisi told French sports newspaper L’Equipe he felt a bit guilty.

