Spring training schedule to open Feb. 20 with Cubs-Dodgers in Glendale, Arizona

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2025 spring training schedule opens Feb. 20 when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago Cubs in the Cactus League opener at Glendale, Arizona. Grapefruit League play starts the following day when the New York Yankees host the Rays at Tampa, Florida. All 30 teams are scheduled to play on Feb. 22. The Spring Breakout featuring prospects, which began this year, returns from March 13-16. Ninety-three players from this year’s breakout games have appeared in the big leagues this season. The regular season starts March 18 when the Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo.

