Sprains, strains and ACL tears. What to know about some of NFL players’ most common injuries

Touchdowns and torn ligaments. Hail Marys and hamstring pulls. Tackles and turf toe. Injuries can play as big a factor in an NFL team’s successes or failures as the best game plans. Being able to navigate through injuries to key players could make all the difference between a team seeing its season sink or beating the odds and making the playoffs. Among the most common football-related injuries are Achilles tendon ruptures, concussions, sprained ankles and turf toe.

