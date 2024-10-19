Sprague throws for a TD, runs for another and Bethune-Cookman picks up first win, 20-10 over MVSU

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Luke Sprague threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Bethune-Cookman to its first win of the season, 20-10 over Mississippi Valley State. Dennis Palmer had 126 yards rushing for the Wildcats. Sprague’s 1-yard run in the second quarter gave the Wildcats a 7-3 lead and they stretched it to 14-3 when Sprague threw to Lorenzo Jenkins for a 34-yard score. Maleek Huggins’ 25-yard punt return gave Bethune-Cookman positive field position in the third quarter and Sprague’s 32-yard pass to Jenkins helped set up the first of two short second-half field goals by Cade Hechter.

