Sprague, Bazil, Allen-Johnson account for all TDs in Bethune-Cookman’s 31-6 win over Savannah State

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Luke Sprague completed 79% of his pass attempts and threw for two touchdowns and Jouvensly Bazil ran for two scores and Bethune-Cookman beat Savannah State 31-6. Bazil’s 13-yard scoring run provided the game’s first score and the Wildcats (1-1) never trailed. His second, a 12-yard jaunt, occurred in the decisive third quarter to give Bethune-Cookman a 14-6 lead. With 1:44 left before the end of the third, Sprague threw a five-yard score to Dacarri Allen-Johnson for a 21-6 advantage. Jadon Adams threw for 184 yards for the Tigers.

