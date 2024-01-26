Sportsbooks still see 49ers as the best team entering conference title games

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel runs during an NFL football practice in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The 49ers are scheduled to play the Detroit Lions, Sunday in the NFC championship game. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are a plus-140 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook to win it all. San Francisco would be favored over either team that comes out of the AFC title game — Baltimore by 1 1/2 points or Kansas City by three points. The 49ers are 7-point favorites to beat the Detroit Lions in Sunday’s NFC championship game. Deebo Samuel’s shoulder injury has created uncertainty for San Francisco. Baltimore is a 3 1/2-point favorite over the Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

