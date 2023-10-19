Sports stars get set to compete at Pan American Games in Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Canadian swimmer Maggie Mac Neil, Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade, Dominican sprinter Marileidy Paulino and Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz are among the main athletes competing at the Pan American Games in Santiago between Oct. 20 and Nov. 5. The Pan American Games, the largest multi-sport event in the Americas, are held every four years and precede the Olympics by a year. Santiago will debut as host. The Opening Ceremony will be on Friday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.