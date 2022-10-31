Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 2

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, November 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Exhibition: Westminster (Mo.) at Utah

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Exhibition: Concordia-Irvine at UCLA

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — W. Michigan at Bowling Green

ESPNU — Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College at North Carolina, First Round

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at Clemson, First Round

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Gonzaga at Santa Clara

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

8 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas

9 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Nebraska

GOLF
11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, First Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan

2 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: First Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Cleveland

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Portland

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Buffalo

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin —

