Sports on TV for Wednesday, February 8
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, February 8
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Hofstra at Northeastern
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Michigan
FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at West Virginia
ESPNU — Syracuse at Florida St.
SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — Georgetown at Providence
|8:30 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.
FS1 — DePaul at Villanova
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Alabama
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor
SECN — LSU at Mississippi St.
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Utah St.
|10:30 p.m.
FS1 — UNLV at Wyoming
|GOLF
|12:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, First Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Boston
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at LA Clippers
|NHL HOCKEY
|8:30 p.m.
TNT — Minnesota at Dallas
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|1:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly vs. Real Madrid, Semifinal, Rabat, Morocco
|3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds —
