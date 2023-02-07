Sports on TV for Wednesday, February 8

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, February 8
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

CBSSN — Hofstra at Northeastern

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan

FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall

7 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at West Virginia

ESPNU — Syracuse at Florida St.

SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Georgetown at Providence

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.

FS1 — DePaul at Villanova

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Alabama

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor

SECN — LSU at Mississippi St.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Utah St.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — UNLV at Wyoming

GOLF
12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, First Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY
8:30 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly vs. Real Madrid, Semifinal, Rabat, Morocco

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds —

