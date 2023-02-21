Sports on TV for Wednesday, February 22
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, February 22
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Bellarmine at Jacksonville
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at UConn
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson
BTN — Minnesota at Maryland
CBSSN — Dayton at UMass
ESPN — Kentucky at Florida
ESPN2 — Temple at Cincinnati
ESPNU — South Florida at UCF
SECN — Vanderbilt at LSU
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at DePaul
|9 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin
CBSSN — St. John’s at Georgetown
ESPN — North Carolina at Notre Dame
ESPN2 — Alabama at South Carolina
ESPNU — Tulane at Houston
SECN — Mississippi at Auburn
|10:30 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at Boise St.
|GOLF
|10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club – Pattaya Old Course, Pong, Thailand
|3 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf & Country Club – The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India
|IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Laval, Québec
|LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL Championship Series: Atlas vs. Whipsnakes, Washington
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
NBATV — Fort Wayne at Long Island
|NHL HOCKEY
|9:30 p.m.
TNT — Chicago at Dallas
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at RB Leipzig, Leg 1, Round of 16
|4:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Guatemala City
|7:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Panama vs. Honduras, Quarterfinal, Guatemala City
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
TNT — SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Brazil, Frisco, Texas
|TENNIS
|3 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP Early Rounds
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Quarterfinals; Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP Early Rounds —
