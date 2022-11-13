Sports on TV for Tuesday, November 15
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, November 15
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
FS2 — Stonehill at Providence
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Appalachian St. at Louisville
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Northwestern at Georgetown
|7 p.m.
BTN — Binghamton at Maryland
CBSSN — Buffalo at UConn
ESPN — Kentucky vs. Michigan St., Indianapolis
FS2 — Central Connecticut at St. John’s
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Prairie View A&M
SECN — Winthrop at Auburn
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Gardner-Webb at North Carolina
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at Purdue
|9 p.m.
BTN — Green Bay at Wisconsin
CBSSN — Memphis at Saint Louis
FS2 — Fairfield at Xavier
PAC-12N — San Diego St. at Stanford
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Duke vs. Kansas, Indianapolis
|10 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama at South Alabama
|11 p.m.
CBSSN — Dayton at UNLV
PAC-12N — Vermont at Southern Cal
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ohio at Ball St.
ESPNU — Bowling Green at Toledo
|INTERNATIONAL HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
|10 p.m.
NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Kelowna, B.C.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Memphis at New Orleans
|10 p.m.
TNT — Brooklyn at Sacramento
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
NBATV — Cleveland at Grand Rapids
|TENNIS
|5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin
|12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
|3 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin
|5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
|6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin —
