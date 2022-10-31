Sports on TV for Tuesday, November 1

The Associated Press The Associated Press
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, November 1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Exhibition: W. Oregon at Arizona

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. Wake Forest, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville vs. Virginia, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25

ESPNU — Ball St. at Kent St.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Buffalo at Ohio

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Pensacola, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Pensacola, Fla.

6 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Pensacola, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Pensacola, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Pittsburgh

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Anaheim at San Jose

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin —

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.