Sports on TV for Tuesday, January 31

The Associated Press The Associated Press
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, January 31
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at South Carolina

7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Boston College

BTN — Nebraska at Illinois

CBSSN — VCU at Davidson

ESPN — Wake Forest at Duke

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Arkansas

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Miami

8 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at DePaul

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Alabama

9 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Iowa

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Dayton

ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Indiana at Maryland

ESPNU — West Virginia at TCU

10 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Wyoming

11 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada

COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: Second Round, North Ranch CC, Westlake, Calif.

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at New York

10 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Denver

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Texas at Sioux City

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — Los Angeles at Carolina

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Atalanta at Inter Milan, Quarterfinal

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds —

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.