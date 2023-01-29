Sports on TV for Tuesday, January 31
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, January 31
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at South Carolina
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Boston College
BTN — Nebraska at Illinois
CBSSN — VCU at Davidson
ESPN — Wake Forest at Duke
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Arkansas
ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Miami
|8 p.m.
FS1 — UConn at DePaul
|8:30 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Alabama
|9 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Iowa
CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Dayton
ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Indiana at Maryland
ESPNU — West Virginia at TCU
|10 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno St. at Wyoming
|11 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada
|COLLEGE GOLF
|4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: Second Round, North Ranch CC, Westlake, Calif.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at New York
|10 p.m.
TNT — New Orleans at Denver
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Texas at Sioux City
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Los Angeles at Carolina
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Atalanta at Inter Milan, Quarterfinal
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds
|2 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds —
