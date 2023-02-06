Sports on TV for Tuesday, February 7

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, February 7
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Indiana

FS1 — Marquette at UConn

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh

CBSSN — Dayton at VCU

ESPN — North Carolina at Wake Forest

ESPN2 — Auburn at Texas A&M

ESPNU — East Tennessee St. at UNC-Greensboro

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

FS1 — St. John’s at Butler

9 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Virginia

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Saint Louis

ESPN — Arkansas at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Maryland at Michigan St.

ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St.

SECN — South Carolina at Missouri

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — Oklahoma City at LA Lakers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBATV — Birmingham at Memphis

SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Flamengo vs. Al-Hilal, Tangier, Morocco

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — FA Cup: Wrexham AFC at Sheffield United, 4th Round Replay

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds —

