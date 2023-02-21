Sports on TV for Thursday, February 23
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, February 23
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Penn St. at Ohio St.
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Towson at Coll. of Charleston
ESPN2 — Memphis at Wichita St.
ESPNU — Longwood at Gardner-Webb
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan at Rutgers
|9 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky
ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Colorado
ESPNU — Tennessee St. at UT-Martin
PAC-12N — Washington at California
|11 p.m.
ESPN2 — San Diego at Gonzaga
CBSSN — Portland at San Francisco
FS1 — UCLA at Utah
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Stanford
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|11 a.m.
ESPNU — Mount St. Mary’s at Rider
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Little Rock at SIU-Edwardsville
PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Louisville
|7 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern
ESPN — South Carolina at Tennessee
PAC-12N — California at Utah
SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M
|8 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Duke
|9 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi St.
|GOLF
|3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf & Country Club – The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Siam Country Club – Pattaya Old Course, Pong, Thailand
|3 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, Second Round, DLF Golf & Country Club – The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Memphis at Philadelphia
|10 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at LA Lakers
|NHL HOCKEY
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Calgary at Vegas
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Quarterfinals; Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP Early Rounds
|XFL FOOTBALL
|9 p.m.
FX — St. Louis at Seattle —
