Sports on TV for Sunday, November 20
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, November 20
|AUTO RACING
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|1:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM World Superbikes: Round 12, Victoria, Australia (Taped)
|CFL FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Grey Cup: Toronto vs. Winnipeg, Championship, Regina, Saskatchewan
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|10:30 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Charleston Classic: Furman vs. South Carolina, Seventh-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Murray St. vs. Tulsa, Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C.
|12 p.m.
ACCN — James Madison at North Carolina
CBSSN — Jersey Mike’s Classic: La Salle vs. Georgetown, Third-Place Game, Montego Bay, Jamaica
|12:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Charleston Classic: Old Dominion vs. Davidson, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Championship Uncasville, Conn.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: UMass vs. Charlotte, Championship, Conway, S.C.
|2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Jersey Mike’s Classic: Wake Forest vs. Loyola Marymount, Championship, Montego Bay, Jamaica
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Continental Tire Main Event: Illinois vs. Virginia, Championship, Las Vegas
FS1 — Wagner at Seton Hall
|3:30 p.m.
BTN — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Nebraska
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Virginia Tech vs. Charleston, Championship, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.
|4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: DePaul vs. Oklahoma St., Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas
|5 p.m.
FS1 — Delaware St. at UConn
|5:30 p.m.
BTN — Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana, Indianapolis
ESPN — Continental Tire Main Event: Baylor vs. UCLA, Third-Place Game, Las Vegas
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Penn St. vs. Colorado, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: Santa Clara vs. UCF, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas
ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Colorado vs. Boise St., Fifth-Place Game, Conway, S.C.
|7:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio at Michigan
ESPN — Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, Spokane, Wash.
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Oregon
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NC State at UConn
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech
|3 p.m.
ABC — South Carolina at Stanford
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Ball St. at Notre Dame
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Idaho St. at Washington
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. North Carolina, Championship, Storrs, Conn.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Show
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Tennessee
|1 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Nebraska
|2 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Florida
|3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon
|4 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri
|8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Dover, Del.
|10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Houston (Taped)
|FIGURE SKATING
|4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix Figure Skating, Sapporo, Japan (Taped)
|FIH HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Seattle
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
NBATV — Delaware at Maine
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Buffalo, Philadelphia at Indianapolis, NY Jets at New England
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Atlanta, LA Rams at New Orleans, Detroit at NY Giants, Carolina at Baltimore, Washington at Houston
|4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Minnesota, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at LA Chargers
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|11 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Khor, Qatar
|TENNIS
|8:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Final
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Final —
