Sports on TV for Sunday, March 12
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, March 12
|AHL HOCKEY
|4 p.m.
NHLN — Grand Rapids at Chicago
|AUTO RACING
|9 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla. (Taped)
|12 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.
|3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The United Rentals Work United 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
|1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 9, Indianapolis (Taped)
|BASEBALL
|6 a.m.
FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Japan vs. Australia, Pool B, Tokyo
|7 a.m.
FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Netherlands vs. Italy, Pool A, Taichung, Taiwan
|12 p.m.
FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Nicaragua vs. Israel, Pool D, Miami
|3 p.m.
FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Great Britain vs. Canada, Pool C, Phoenix
|7 p.m.
FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico, Pool D, Miami
|10 p.m.
FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Mexico vs. U.S., Pool C, Phoenix
|11 p.m.
FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Australia vs. Czech Republic, Pool B, Tokyo
|6 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: South Korea vs. China, Pool B, Tokyo
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Princeton, N.J.
|1 p.m.
CBS — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Nashville, Tenn.
|3:15 p.m.
ESPN — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fort Worth, Texas
|3:30 p.m.
CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Chicago
|6 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show
|10 p.m.
ESPNU — NIT Selection Special
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Holy Cross at Boston U., Championship
ESPNU — Northeast Tournament: Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, Championship
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — Colonial Tournament: TBD, Championship, Towson, Md.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.
ESPNU — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Quad Cities, Iowa
|8 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Women’s Selection Special
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Selection Special – Extended Coverage
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN’S)
|4 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Illinois
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|12 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee
|2 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Missouri
|4 p.m.
SECN — LSU at South Carolina
|3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St.
|COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Indoor Track and Field Tournament: Championships, Albuquerque, N.M. (Taped)
|CYCLING
|7 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Paris Nice, Final Stage, 72 miles, Nice, France
|GOLF
|3 a.m.
GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship: Final Round, Singapore Island Country Club, Singapore (Taped)
|1 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Final Round, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|6 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz. (Taped)
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
|4 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ari.
|7 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Boston (Split Squad), Fort Myers, Fla. (Taped)
|10 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. St. Louis, Cape Coral, Fla. (Taped)
|1 a.m. (Monday)
MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland (Split Squad) vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ari. (Taped)
|4 a.m. (Monday)
MLBN — Spring Training: Texas vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ari. (Taped)
|6 a.m. (Monday)
MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla. (Taped)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|9:15 p.m.
ESPN — New York at LA Lakers
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|4:30 p.m.
NBATV — G-League Ignite at Texas
|NHL HOCKEY
|1:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Detroit
|4 p.m.
TNT — NY Rangers at Pittsburgh
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Vegas at St. Louis
|RODEO
|4 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Brew City Classic, Championship Round, Milwaukee
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — The American Rodeo: The Contender Tournament Finals, Arlington, Texas (Taped)
|RUGBY (MEN’S)
|11 a.m.
CNBC — Six Nations: Ireland at Scotland
|SKIING
|3 p.m.
CNBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Are, Sweden (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United
|12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United
|9 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|8:25 a.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Manchester United at Chelsea
|SPEEDSKATING
|1 p.m.
CNBC — ISU: World Championship, Seoul, South Korea (Taped)
|TENNIS
|1 p.m.
TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
|XFL FOOTBALL
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arlington at St. Louis
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vegas at D.C. —
