Sports on TV for Sunday, March 12

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, March 12
AHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.

NHLN — Grand Rapids at Chicago

AUTO RACING
9 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla. (Taped)

12 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The United Rentals Work United 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 9, Indianapolis (Taped)

BASEBALL
6 a.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Japan vs. Australia, Pool B, Tokyo

7 a.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Netherlands vs. Italy, Pool A, Taichung, Taiwan

12 p.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Nicaragua vs. Israel, Pool D, Miami

3 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Great Britain vs. Canada, Pool C, Phoenix

7 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico, Pool D, Miami

10 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Mexico vs. U.S., Pool C, Phoenix

11 p.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Australia vs. Czech Republic, Pool B, Tokyo

6 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: South Korea vs. China, Pool B, Tokyo

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Princeton, N.J.

1 p.m.

CBS — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Nashville, Tenn.

3:15 p.m.

ESPN — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Chicago

6 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NIT Selection Special

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Holy Cross at Boston U., Championship

ESPNU — Northeast Tournament: Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, Championship

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Colonial Tournament: TBD, Championship, Towson, Md.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Quad Cities, Iowa

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Women’s Selection Special

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Selection Special – Extended Coverage

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN’S)
4 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Illinois

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee

2 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

4 p.m.

SECN — LSU at South Carolina

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Indoor Track and Field Tournament: Championships, Albuquerque, N.M. (Taped)

CYCLING
7 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Paris Nice, Final Stage, 72 miles, Nice, France

GOLF
3 a.m.

GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship: Final Round, Singapore Island Country Club, Singapore (Taped)

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Final Round, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped)

HORSE RACING
3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
6 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz. (Taped)

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ari.

7 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Boston (Split Squad), Fort Myers, Fla. (Taped)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. St. Louis, Cape Coral, Fla. (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland (Split Squad) vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ari. (Taped)

4 a.m. (Monday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Texas vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ari. (Taped)

6 a.m. (Monday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL
9:15 p.m.

ESPN — New York at LA Lakers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.

NBATV — G-League Ignite at Texas

NHL HOCKEY
1:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Detroit

4 p.m.

TNT — NY Rangers at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

NHLN — Vegas at St. Louis

RODEO
4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Brew City Classic, Championship Round, Milwaukee

10 p.m.

CBSSN — The American Rodeo: The Contender Tournament Finals, Arlington, Texas (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN’S)
11 a.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: Ireland at Scotland

SKIING
3 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Are, Sweden (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United

9 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8:25 a.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Manchester United at Chelsea

SPEEDSKATING
1 p.m.

CNBC — ISU: World Championship, Seoul, South Korea (Taped)

TENNIS
1 p.m.

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

XFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arlington at St. Louis

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vegas at D.C. —

