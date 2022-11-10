Sports on TV for November 12-13
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, November 12
|AUTO RACING
|10:25 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil
|2:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
FS2 — St. Peter’s at Seton Hall
|6 p.m.
FS2 — Lafayette at St. John’s
|8 p.m.
FS2 — Northeastern at Providence
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|4 p.m.
NBC — Shamrock Classic: California vs. Notre Dame, St. Louis
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame vs. Navy, Baltimore
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St.
CBS — Missouri at Tennessee
CBSSN — Liberty at UConn
ESPN — LSU at Arkansas
ESPN2 — Purdue at Illinois
ESPNU — SMU at South Florida
FOX — Indiana at Ohio St.
FS1 — Oklahoma at West Virginia
SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Nebraska at Michigan
ACCN — Boston College at NC State
BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota
CBS — Alabama at Mississippi
CBSSN — New Mexico at Air Force
ESPN — Louisville at Clemson
ESPN2 — UCF at Tulane
ESPNU — Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.
FOX — Maryland at Penn St.
FS1 — Wisconsin at Iowa
NFLN — Army at Troy
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Washington St.
|4 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Florida
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at Colorado St.
ESPN — Georgia at Mississippi St.
FOX — Washington at Oregon
FS1 — Kansas St. at Baylor
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — TCU at Texas
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Wake Forest
ESPNU — Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina
SECN — Texas A&M at Auburn
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Syracuse
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.
|10 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Utah
|10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at Nevada
FOX — Arizona at UCLA
FS1 — San Jose St. at San Diego St.
|11 p.m.
ESPNU — SC State at Howard (Taped)
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|8 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Purdue
|GOLF
|3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
|7:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (Taped)
|2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|8 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UFC 281 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, New York
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Houston at New Orleans
|NHL HOCKEY
|1 p.m.
NHLN — Ottawa at Philadelphia
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at Montreal
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at St. Mirren, First Phase
|7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Manchester City
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Newcastle United
|2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton
|6:25 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Atalanta
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup
|8 p.m.
TENNIS — All American Cup
|5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship
|6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship —
|Sunday, November 13
|AUTO RACING
|12:55 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The São Paulo Brazilian Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil
|2 p.m.
CNBC — FIM World Superbikes: Round 11, Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped)
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif. (Taped)
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Auto Club NHRA Finals, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif.
|CFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Division Final: Montreal at Toronto
|4:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Western Division Final: British Columbia at Winnipeg
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado vs. Tennessee, Nashville, Tenn.
ESPNU — Asheville Championship: TBD, Third-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.
|4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Asheville Championship: TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia
SECN — UNC-Asheville at Florida
|3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Prairie View A&M at Washington St.
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Ohio St. at Boston College
SECN — W. Carolina at LSU
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Stanford at Portland
PAC-12N — Troy at UCLA
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|11:30 a.m.
FS1 — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boyds, Md.
|12 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana at Rutgers, Championship
ESPNU — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Syracuse, Championship, Cary, N.C.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College
|4:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Ohio St.
|FIGURE SKATING
|4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating, The MK John Wilson Trophy, Sheffield, England (Taped)
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
|7:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Brooklyn at LA Lakers
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
NBATV — Iowa at Windy City
|NFL FOOTBALL
|9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Seattle vs. Tampa Bay, Munich
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Tennessee, Jacksonville at Kansas City, Cleveland at Miami, Houston at NY Giants
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Buffalo, Detroit at Chicago, New Orleans at Pittsburgh
|4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Las Vegas
|4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Green Bay, Arizona at LA Rams
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — LA Chargers at San Francisco
|NHL HOCKEY
|1 p.m.
NHLN — Dallas at Philadelphia
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Tampa Bay
|SAILING
|7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: The Dubai Grand Prix, Day 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Taped)
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: The Dubai Grand Prix, Day 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|6:25 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Atalanta
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Brighton & Hove Albion
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Louisville City at San Antonio, Final
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPN — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, Harrison, N.J.
|TENNIS
|5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — Billie Jean King Cup Finals Championship; All American Cup
|5:30 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
|6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin —
