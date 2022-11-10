Sports on TV for November 12-13

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, November 12
AUTO RACING
10:25 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

2:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

FS2 — St. Peter’s at Seton Hall

6 p.m.

FS2 — Lafayette at St. John’s

8 p.m.

FS2 — Northeastern at Providence

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.

NBC — Shamrock Classic: California vs. Notre Dame, St. Louis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame vs. Navy, Baltimore

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St.

CBS — Missouri at Tennessee

CBSSN — Liberty at UConn

ESPN — LSU at Arkansas

ESPN2 — Purdue at Illinois

ESPNU — SMU at South Florida

FOX — Indiana at Ohio St.

FS1 — Oklahoma at West Virginia

SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Nebraska at Michigan

ACCN — Boston College at NC State

BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota

CBS — Alabama at Mississippi

CBSSN — New Mexico at Air Force

ESPN — Louisville at Clemson

ESPN2 — UCF at Tulane

ESPNU — Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.

FOX — Maryland at Penn St.

FS1 — Wisconsin at Iowa

NFLN — Army at Troy

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Washington St.

4 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Florida

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at Colorado St.

ESPN — Georgia at Mississippi St.

FOX — Washington at Oregon

FS1 — Kansas St. at Baylor

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TCU at Texas

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Wake Forest

ESPNU — Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina

SECN — Texas A&M at Auburn

8 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Syracuse

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.

10 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Utah

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at Nevada

FOX — Arizona at UCLA

FS1 — San Jose St. at San Diego St.

11 p.m.

ESPNU — SC State at Howard (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Purdue

GOLF
3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (Taped)

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UFC 281 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, New York

NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at New Orleans

NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Montreal

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at St. Mirren, First Phase

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Manchester City

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Newcastle United

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton

6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Atalanta

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup

8 p.m.

TENNIS — All American Cup

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship —

Sunday, November 13
AUTO RACING
12:55 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The São Paulo Brazilian Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

2 p.m.

CNBC — FIM World Superbikes: Round 11, Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped)

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif. (Taped)

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Auto Club NHRA Finals, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif.

CFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Division Final: Montreal at Toronto

4:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Western Division Final: British Columbia at Winnipeg

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
2 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado vs. Tennessee, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPNU — Asheville Championship: TBD, Third-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Asheville Championship: TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia

SECN — UNC-Asheville at Florida

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Prairie View A&M at Washington St.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Ohio St. at Boston College

SECN — W. Carolina at LSU

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Portland

PAC-12N — Troy at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Creighton vs. Georgetown, Championship, Boyds, Md.

12 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana at Rutgers, Championship

ESPNU — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Syracuse, Championship, Cary, N.C.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Ohio St.

FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating, The MK John Wilson Trophy, Sheffield, England (Taped)

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (Taped)

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL
9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Brooklyn at LA Lakers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

NBATV — Iowa at Windy City

NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Seattle vs. Tampa Bay, Munich

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Tennessee, Jacksonville at Kansas City, Cleveland at Miami, Houston at NY Giants

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Buffalo, Detroit at Chicago, New Orleans at Pittsburgh

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Las Vegas

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Green Bay, Arizona at LA Rams

8:15 p.m.

NBC — LA Chargers at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.

NHLN — Dallas at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Tampa Bay

SAILING
7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: The Dubai Grand Prix, Day 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Taped)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: The Dubai Grand Prix, Day 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Atalanta

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Brighton & Hove Albion

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Louisville City at San Antonio, Final

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.

ESPN — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, Harrison, N.J.

TENNIS
5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Billie Jean King Cup Finals Championship; All American Cup

5:30 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin —

