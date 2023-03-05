Sports on TV for Monday, March 6

The Associated Press The Associated Press
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, March 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

CBSSN — Colonial Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Washington

7 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.

ESPN2 — Sun Belt Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.

ESPNU — Horizon League Tournament: N. Kentucky vs. Youngstown St., Semifinal, Indianapolis

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Colonial Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Washington

9 p.m.

ESPN — West Coast Tournament: BYU vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal), Semifinal, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Horizon League Tournament: Cleveland St. vs. Milwaukee, Semifinal, Indianapolis

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: San Francisco vs. Gonzaga, Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.

ESPNU — Sun Belt Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.

7 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Michigan

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Miami

10 p.m.

NBATV — New Orleans at Sacramento

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Fulham at Brentford —

