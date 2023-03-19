Sports on TV for Monday, March 20

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, March 20
BASEBALL
7 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic: Mexico vs. Japan, Semifinal, Miami

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
12 p.m.

NBATV — Kwara Falcons vs. ABC Fighters, Dakar, Senegal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina at Ohio St., Second Round

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Toledo at Tennessee, Second Round

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Louisville at Texas, Second Round

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida Gulf Coast at Villanova, Second Round

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Miami at Indiana, Second Round

9 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Baylor at UConn, Second Round

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Colorado at Duke, Second Round

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma at UCLA, Second Round

COLLEGE LACROSS (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

ACCN — Air Force at Duke

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Alabama

MLB BASEBALL
4 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle (Split Squad), Peoria, Ariz. (Taped)

6 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Angels vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Taped)

9 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee, Phoenix (Taped)

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Miami vs. St. Louis, Cape Coral, Fla.

11:30 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Angels vs. Cincinnati, Goodyear, Ariz. (Taped)

2:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Colorado, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Taped)

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Memphis

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — Florida at Detroit —

