Sports on TV for Monday, March 20
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, March 20
|BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
FS1 — World Baseball Classic: Mexico vs. Japan, Semifinal, Miami
|BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
|12 p.m.
NBATV — Kwara Falcons vs. ABC Fighters, Dakar, Senegal
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|4 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina at Ohio St., Second Round
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Toledo at Tennessee, Second Round
|7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Louisville at Texas, Second Round
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida Gulf Coast at Villanova, Second Round
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Miami at Indiana, Second Round
|9 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Baylor at UConn, Second Round
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Colorado at Duke, Second Round
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma at UCLA, Second Round
|COLLEGE LACROSS (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Air Force at Duke
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|7 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Alabama
|MLB BASEBALL
|4 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle (Split Squad), Peoria, Ariz. (Taped)
|6 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: LA Angels vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Taped)
|9 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee, Phoenix (Taped)
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Miami vs. St. Louis, Cape Coral, Fla.
|11:30 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: LA Angels vs. Cincinnati, Goodyear, Ariz. (Taped)
|2:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Colorado, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Taped)
|6 a.m. (Tuesday)
MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Memphis
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Florida at Detroit —
