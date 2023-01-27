Sports on TV for January 28-29
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, January 28
|AUTO RACING
|1:30 p.m.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona – Start, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|2:30 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona – Day 1, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|10 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona – Mid-Race, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|6 a.m. (Sunday)
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona – Day 2, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern
CBS — Xavier at Creighton
CBSSN — Northeastern at Delaware
ESPN — Auburn at West Virginia
ESPN2 — Louisville at Notre Dame
ESPNU — Temple at UCF
|1 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — Samford at Wofford
ESPN — Alabama at Oklahoma
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Missouri
ESPNU — Texas Tech at LSU
FS1 — Marquette at DePaul
|2:15 p.m.
CBS — Cincinnati at Houston
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech
FOX — Illinois at Wisconsin
|4 p.m.
CBSSN — Richmond at Dayton
ESPN — Arkansas at Baylor
ESPN2 — TCU at Mississippi St.
ESPNU — Miami at Pittsburgh
FS1 — Seton Hall at Butler
|4:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Maryland
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.
|5:30 p.m.
FOX — Arizona at Washington
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at VCU
ESPN — Texas at Tennessee
ESPN2 — Florida at Kansas St.
ESPNU — NC Central at Howard
SECN — South Carolina at Georgia
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia Tech
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado St. at Boise St.
ESPN — Kansas at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Oklahoma St.
ESPNU — Arizona St. at Washington St.
FOX — Ohio St. at Indiana
PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon
|8:30 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
|9 p.m.
FS1 — San Jose St. at San Diego St.
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at UNLV
ESPN2 — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at BYU
ESPNU — California at Stanford
|10:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon St.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
FOX — Nebraska at Iowa
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
NFLN — NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: National Team vs. American Team, Pasadena, Calif.
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Utah
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|2 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Minnesota
|FIGURE SKATING
|8 a.m.
E! — ISU: European Championships, Espoo, Finland
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Free Dance, San Jose, Calif.
|8 p.m.
USA — U.S. Championships: Pairs Free Skate, San Jose, Calif.
|GOLF
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
|4:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
|2 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
|12 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. San Ysidro (Calif.), San Diego
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|4:30 p.m.
NBC — The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.
|LUGE
|2 p.m.
CNBC — FIL: World Cup, Oberhof, Germany (Taped)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
ABC — Denver at Philadelphia
|5:30 p.m.
ABC — New York at Brooklyn
|8:30 p.m.
ABC — LA Lakers at Boston
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at Florida
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Carson, Calif.
|10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Juárez
|TENNIS
|3:30 a.m.
ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Elena Rybakina vs. Aryna Sabalenka, Championship, Melbourne, Australia
|9 a.m.
ESPN2 — WTA: The Australian Open, Elena Rybakina vs. Aryna Sabalenka, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
|3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, Melbourne, Australia
|X GAMES
|12:30 p.m.
ABC — World of X Games: Day 2, Aspen, Colo.
|10 p.m.
ESPN — World of X Games: Day 2, Aspen, Colo. —
|Sunday, January 29
|AUTO RACING
|6 a.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona – Day 2, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|12 p.m.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona – Finish, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Diriyah Grand E-Prix, Round 3, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia (Taped)
|1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 4, Anaheim, Calif. (Taped)
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Penn St.
CBS — Michigan St. at Purdue
CBSSN — Boston U. at Lehigh
ESPNU — Wichita St. at East Carolina
FS1 — Providence at Villanova
USA — Saint Joseph’s at George Mason
|2 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Iowa
FS1 — Georgetown at St. John’s
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Drake at Belmont
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — South Florida at SMU
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Alabama
SECN — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Florida St.
CBSSN — Villanova at UConn
ESPNU — Tulane at Houston
PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Notre Dame at NC State
SECN — Missouri at Kentucky
|4 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Clemson
CBSSN — Saint Joseph’s at Richmond
PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford
|5 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia
BTN — Michigan St. at Illinois
ESPNU — Kansas St. at Kansas
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|4 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at RutgersFIGURE SKATING
|3 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Free Skate, San Jose, Calif.
|GOLF
|4:30 p.m.
GOLF — APGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego
|HORSE RACING
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
NBATV — New Orleans at Milwaukee
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
NBATV — Motor City at College Park
|NFL FOOTBALL
|3 p.m.
FOX — NFC Championship: San Francisco at Philadelphia
|6:30 p.m.
CBS — AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City
|NHL HOCKEY
|5 p.m.
NHLN — Washington at Toronto
|PHF HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — All-Star Game: From Toronto
|RODEO
|3 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Indianapolis
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round, Indianapolis
|RUGBY
|3 p.m.
CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Sydney (Taped)
|TENNIS
|3:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, Melbourne, Australia
|9 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
|2 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds
|X GAMES
|1 p.m.
ABC — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo.
|5 p.m.
ESPN — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo. —
