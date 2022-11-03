Sports on TV for Friday, November 4
|(All times Eastern)
|Friday, November 4
|AUTO RACING
|6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
|7 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
|8 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
|10 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|1:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Penn St., Semifinal, Columbus Ohio
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. North Carolina, Championship, Durham, N.C.
|4 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Columbus Ohio
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — UMass at UConn
ESPN2 — Duke at Boston College
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Alcorn St. at Prairie View A&M
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Washington
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Penn St.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech
BTN — Purdue at Michigan St.
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Second Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Balearic Islands, Spain
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
|6:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship (Playoff ‥2), First Round, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)
|11:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Third Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan
|4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: Third Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|2 p.m.
USA — Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Day 1, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at Boston
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Minnesota
|NHL HOCKEY
|2 p.m.
NHLN — Global Series: Columbus vs. Colorado, Tampere, Finland
|RODEO
|11 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series Championship: Day 1, Las Vegas
|TENNIS
|9 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Quarterfinals
|2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Quarterfinals, WTA Finals Round Robin
|8 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin —
