Sports on TV for Friday, January 27

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, January 27
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Diriyah Grand E-Prix, Round 2, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saint Louis at Davidson

ESPNU — Iona at Siena

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oakland at Youngstown St.

ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at New Mexico

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Florida

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Kentucky

9 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Arkansas

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — North Dakota at Miami (Ohio)

COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

7 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Penn St.

FIGURE SKATING
1 p.m.

E! — ISU: European Championships, Espoo, Finland

5 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Men’s Short Program, San Jose, Calif.

8 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Women’s Free Skate, San Jose, Calif.

GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

5 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
11 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Notre Dame (Calif.), Los Angeles

HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Minnesota

10 p.m.

NBATV — Toronto at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at NY Islanders

SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Tijuana

TENNIS
3:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Tommy Paul vs. Novak Djokovic, Semifinal 2, Melbourne, Australia

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Elena Rybakina vs. Aryna Sabalenka, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

X GAMES
9:30 p.m.

ESPN — World of X Games: Day 1, Aspen, Colo. —

