Sports on TV for Friday, January 27
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, January 27
|AUTO RACING
|11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Diriyah Grand E-Prix, Round 2, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Saint Louis at Davidson
ESPNU — Iona at Siena
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oakland at Youngstown St.
ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St.
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — Air Force at New Mexico
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado
|11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Florida
|7:30 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Kentucky
|9 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Arkansas
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — North Dakota at Miami (Ohio)
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|6 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
|8:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Penn St.
|FIGURE SKATING
|1 p.m.
E! — ISU: European Championships, Espoo, Finland
|5 p.m.
USA — U.S. Championships: Men’s Short Program, San Jose, Calif.
|8 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Championships: Women’s Free Skate, San Jose, Calif.
|GOLF
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
|5 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
|2 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
|11 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Notre Dame (Calif.), Los Angeles
|HORSE RACING
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at Minnesota
|10 p.m.
NBATV — Toronto at Golden State
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Detroit at NY Islanders
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Tijuana
|TENNIS
|3:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Tommy Paul vs. Novak Djokovic, Semifinal 2, Melbourne, Australia
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
|3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Elena Rybakina vs. Aryna Sabalenka, Championship, Melbourne, Australia
|X GAMES
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — World of X Games: Day 1, Aspen, Colo. —
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.