Sports on TV for Friday, February 24
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, February 24
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
MLBN — Andre Dawson Classic: Florida A&M vs. Southern U., New Orleans
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Rice at Stanford
|8 p.m.
MLBN — Andre Dawson Classic: Jackson St. vs. New Orleans, New Orleans
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Richmond at VCU
ESPNU — Siena at Rider
FS1 — Xavier at Seton Hall
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette
FS1 — Wyoming at Colorado St.
|9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Air Force at UNLV
|11 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada at Fresno St.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Florida
|7:30 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Auburn
|8 p.m.
BTN — Big Five Meet ‥1: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Penn St., Lincoln, Neb.
PAC-12N — California at Utah
|9 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Arkansas
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Denver at W. Michigan
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio St. at Minnesota
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
|GOLF
|3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, Second Round, DLF Golf & Country Club – The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Second Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|10:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club – Pattaya Old Course, Pong, Thailand
|3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, Third Round, DLF Golf & Country Club – The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India
|HORSE RACING
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL Championship Series: Archers vs. Atlas, Washington
|MLB BASEBALL
|11 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz. (Taped)
|2 a.m. (Saturday)
MLBN — Spring Training: Northeastern vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla. (Taped)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at Milwaukee
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma City at Phoenix
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Fulham
|4:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. Panama, Semifinal, Guatemala City
|7:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Canada vs. U.S., Semifinal, Guatemala City
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Semifinals; Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP Quarterfinals —
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.