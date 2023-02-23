Sports on TV for Friday, February 24

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, February 24
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.

MLBN — Andre Dawson Classic: Florida A&M vs. Southern U., New Orleans

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Rice at Stanford

8 p.m.

MLBN — Andre Dawson Classic: Jackson St. vs. New Orleans, New Orleans

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Richmond at VCU

ESPNU — Siena at Rider

FS1 — Xavier at Seton Hall

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette

FS1 — Wyoming at Colorado St.

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at UNLV

11 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at Fresno St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Florida

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Auburn

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Five Meet ‥1: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Penn St., Lincoln, Neb.

PAC-12N — California at Utah

9 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Arkansas

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

CBSSN — Denver at W. Michigan

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio St. at Minnesota

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

GOLF
3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, Second Round, DLF Golf & Country Club – The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Second Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club – Pattaya Old Course, Pong, Thailand

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, Third Round, DLF Golf & Country Club – The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India

HORSE RACING
2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)
5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL Championship Series: Archers vs. Atlas, Washington

MLB BASEBALL
11 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz. (Taped)

2 a.m. (Saturday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Northeastern vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Milwaukee

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at Phoenix

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Fulham

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. Panama, Semifinal, Guatemala City

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Canada vs. U.S., Semifinal, Guatemala City

TENNIS
8 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Semifinals; Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP Quarterfinals —

