Sports on TV for Friday, February 10

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, February 10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kent St. at Buffalo

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Fairfield at Rider

FS1 — Xavier at Butler

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Akron at Ohio

8 p.m.

ESPN2 – Saint Louis at Dayton

9 p.m.

ESPNU — N. Kentucky at Wright St.

FS1 — New Mexico at Air Force

11 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Nevada

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Southern Cal

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Minnesota at Michigan

7 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Florida

8:30 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Auburn

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — North Dakota at Denver

COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia

BTN — Nebraska at Ohio St.

9 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Iowa

FIGURE SKATING
8 a.m.

USA — ISU: The Four Continents Championships, Men’s Short Program, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)

10 a.m.

USA — ISU: The Four Continents Championships, Women’s Short Program, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, Second Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Second Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

12 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Third Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

HORSE RACING
3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Charlotte at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at New Orleans

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at NY Rangers

RUGBY (MEN’S)
4 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at South Sydney, Preseason Trials

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Parramatta, Preseason Trials

SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Tijuana

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Quarterfinals —

