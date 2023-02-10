Sports on TV for February 11-12
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, February 11
|AUTO RACING
|4 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 4, Hyderabad, India (Taped)
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster (Super-Featherweights), San Antonio
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
ESPN — Kentucky at Georgia
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Florida St.
FOX — Providence at St. John’s
FS1 — Marquette at Georgetown
|12:30 p.m.
USA — St. Bonaventure at Duquesne
|1 p.m.
CBS — Kansas at Oklahoma
SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi
|1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
|2 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama at Auburn
ESPN2 — Clemson at North Carolina
ESPNU — S. Illinois at Drake
FOX — UConn at Creighton
FS1 — Rutgers at Illinois
|2:30 p.m.
USA — Fordham at Davidson
|3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Mercer at Chattanooga
SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida
|4 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska
ESPN — Duke at Virginia
ESPN2 — Baylor at TCU
ESPNU — Loyola of Chicago at Richmond
FOX — UNLV at San Diego St.
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Portland
ESPN — Indiana at Michigan
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.
ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Arkansas
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon St.
SECN — Missouri at Tennessee
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Miami
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at Boise St.
ESPN2 — Arizona at Stanford
FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at California
|8:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at LSU
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at San Jose St.
ESPN — UCLA at Oregon
ESPN2 — BYU at Gonzaga
FS1 — Colorado at Utah
|10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — UC Riverside at UC Irvine
PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan at Michigan St.
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
|8:30 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan at Virginia
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
ACCN — Wofford at Clemson
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|2 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin
|FIBA BASKETBALL
|8 a.m.
NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: Rio Grande Valley vs. São Paulo, Semifinal, San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Spain (Taped)
|10:30 a.m.
NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: Lenovo Tenerife vs. US Monastir, Semifinal, San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Spain (Taped)
|FIGURE SKATING
|12 p.m.
E! — ISU: The Four Continents Championships, Women’s Free, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, Final Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|12 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Final Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 284 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Perth, Australia
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
NBATV — Philadelphia at Brooklyn
|8:30 p.m.
ABC — LA Lakers at Golden State
|NHL HOCKEY
|12:55 p.m.
ABC — Tampa Bay at Dallas
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Washington at Boston
|7 p.m.
NHLN — NY Rangers at Carolina
|RUGBY (MEN’S)
|1 p.m.
CNBC — Six Nations: France at Ireland, Round 2 (Taped)
|3 p.m.
CNBC — Six Nations: Wales at Scotland, Round 2 (Taped)
|SKIING
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, Meribel, France (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton
|10:20 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly vs. Flamengo, Third-Place Match, Rabat, Morocco
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Bournemouth
|1:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Real Madrid vs. Al-Hilal, Final, Rabat, Morocco
|4:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group B, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
|7:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Barbados, Group B, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|7 a.m.
CBSSN — Bundesliga: Eintracht at Bayern Munich
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Semifinals
|5 p.m.
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP Semifinal
|TRACK AND FIELD
|4 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The Millrose Games, New York —
|Sunday, February 12
|AUTO RACING
|7 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 4, Hyderabad, India (Taped)
|AUTO RACING
|4 p.m.
NBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla.
|1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Temple at Memphis
|1 p.m.
CBS — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota
|2 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Northwestern
|4 p.m.
ESPN — SMU at Wichita St.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina
ESPNU — Rhode Island at VCU
|1 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Georgia
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia Tech
ESPN — LSU at South Carolina
ESPN2 — Houston at South Florida
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas St.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona St.
|3 p.m.
FS1 — Rutgers at Iowa
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Notre Dame
PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA (Joined in Progress)
|5 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Alabama
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|12 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
|FIBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, Third-Place Game, San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Spain (Taped)
|8:30 p.m.
NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, Final, San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Spain (Taped)
|FIGURE SKATING
|11:30 a.m.
E! — ISU: The Four Continents Championships, Men’s Free, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|HORSE RACING
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|2 p.m.
ABC — Memphis at Boston
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
NBATV — South Bay at Fort Wayne
|NFL FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
FOX — Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, Glendale, Ariz.
|NHL HOCKEY
|1:30 p.m.
NHLN — San Jose at Washington
|RODEO
|12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped)
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 and Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped)
|7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — The American Rodeo: The American Contender, East Regional Final, Lexington, Ky. (Taped)
|RUGBY (MEN’S)
|3 p.m.
CNBC — Six Nations: Italy at England, Round 2 (Taped)
|SKIING
|1 p.m.
CNBC — FIS: Ski Jumping World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y. (Taped)
|2 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Freestyle Skiing World Cup, Park City, Utah (Taped)
|3 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, Courchevel, France (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Juventus
|7:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe, Group C, Guatemala City
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA Finals
|2 p.m.
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP Final
|5 p.m.
TENNIS — Cordoba-ATP Final —
