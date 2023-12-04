Sports minister reacts to Nantes soccer fan’s death by mooting idea of travel ban for away games

By The Associated Press
FILE - Smoke hangs over the field before the French League One soccer match between Nantes and Reims at the Stade de la Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, France, on Nov. 5, 2023. Nantes says one of its supporters has died following an assault before the club’s 1-0 win over Nice in the French league, amid reports the fan was stabbed. Nantes said in a statement in the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 that the fan was “fatally injured” close to the club's stadium. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeremias Gonzalez]

PARIS (AP) — France’s sports minister has called for “a global and extraordinarily determined response” to violence in soccer after the death of a Nantes supporter over the weekend. Speaking to France Inter radio, Amelie Oudea-Castera was asked whether preventing fans from traveling to away matches could be a solution and she said such a drastic measure might be necessary. The Nantes supporter died on Saturday following a fight between fans of both teams that took place before the club’s 1-0 win over Nice in the latest outbreak of violence to mar French soccer this season. The public prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into voluntary manslaughter.

