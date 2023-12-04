Sports minister reacts to Nantes soccer fan’s death by mooting idea of travel ban for away games

PARIS (AP) — France’s sports minister has called for “a global and extraordinarily determined response” to violence in soccer after the death of a Nantes supporter over the weekend. Speaking to France Inter radio, Amelie Oudea-Castera was asked whether preventing fans from traveling to away matches could be a solution and she said such a drastic measure might be necessary. The Nantes supporter died on Saturday following a fight between fans of both teams that took place before the club’s 1-0 win over Nice in the latest outbreak of violence to mar French soccer this season. The public prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into voluntary manslaughter.

