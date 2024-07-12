Sports fans rejoice: Wimbledon, Euro 2024 and Copa America finals make for a Super Sunday

BERLIN (AP) — Sports fans are getting ready for a Super Sunday. It starts with the men’s singles final at Wimbledon before two big international soccer title matches. Spain plays England in the European Championship final and then there’s the Copa America showpiece between Argentina against Colombia. From London to Berlin and all the way to Miami over the course of 13 hours, it’s quite the day of top-class sport to enjoy. There is a quite the cast as well with potentially Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic meeting in a repeat of the 2023 final at the All England Club. Spain’s Lamine Yamal is soccer’s newest superstar and will have just turned 17 while the great Lionel Messi is back in another major final for Argentina.

