Sports car champ Tom Blomqvist to make IndyCar debut for Simon Pagenaud in Toronto

Two-time defending Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona winner Tom Blomqvist will make his IndyCar debut this weekend in Toronto. He is replacing the injured Simon Pagenaud in the No. 60 car for Meyer Shank Racing. Pagenaud was hurt just over a week ago during practice at Mid-Ohio, where his brakes failed and he rolled seven times through a gravel trap. He was released from the track care facility but hasn’t been cleared by IndyCar to drive in a race. Conor Daly replaced him at Mid-Ohio and was 20th. Blomqvist had a test with Meyer Shank Racing last October at Sebring and has been rumored to be in the mix for a full-time IndyCar ride.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.