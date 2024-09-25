Sports betting: With upsets aplenty in the NFL, prop bets are another option

After three weeks of the NFL season, there appears to be more parity across the league than in recent years. In NFL betting, big underdogs are not only covering but winning outright. But there are other ways bettors can win. One prop bet option is anytime touchdown scorer, meaning if that player scores a touchdown at any time, the bet wins. The top running backs that could score are Ezekiel Elliott of the Cowboys, Saquon Barkley of the Eagles and Tony Pollard of the Titans. The top wide receivers are CeeDee Lamb of the Cowboys, Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Cardinals and Tee Higgins of the Bengals.

