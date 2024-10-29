Sports Betting: UConn favored for men, South Carolina for women in college basketball

When the college basketball season starts next week, UConn will be trying to become the first men’s team to win three straight national championships since UCLA won seven straight from 1967-73. At the BetMGM Sportsbook, UConn opens the 2024-25 season +850 to win the national championship — tied for the shortest odds with Kansas. For the women, South Carolina is looking to win back-to-back titles. That hasn’t happened since UConn won four straight years from 2013-16. South Carolina has the shortest odds at +150 to win it again. RJ Davis of North Carolina and Mark Sears of Alabama are +700 to win the Wooden Award.

