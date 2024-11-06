Sports betting: The top five teams in the CFP rankings are -1200 or better to make the playoffs

The top five teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are all -1200 or better to make it into the 12-team field, according to the BetMGM Sportsbook. The selection committee released its first rankings of the season on Tuesday with Oregon at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Miami and Texas. The remaining seven teams are Penn State, Tennessee, Indiana, BYU, Notre Dame, Alabama and Boise State. Ohio State has the best odds to win the national championship at +350, followed by Georgia at +450. And despite being No. 1 in the rankings, Oregon has the third-best odds at +450.

