Sports betting: Six byes limit anytime touchdown prop bet in the NFL this week

Heading into Week 14 of the NFL season, there are six teams with byes. That means there aren’t as many betting opportunities and fewer options for the anytime touchdown prop bet. The top running backs that could find the end zone include David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions, Kenneth Gainwell of the Philadelphia Eagles and Chase Brown of the Cincinnati Bengals. The top wide receivers include Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine of the Tennessee Titans and A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles.

