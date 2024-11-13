Sports betting: Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown among the favorites to score for the Eagles

Plenty of intriguing matchups await in Week 11 of the NFL season, including the Washington Commanders taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football and then Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills hosting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs late Sunday afternoon. While betting these games against the spread will be popular, there are also prop bets available, including anytime touchdown scorer. The top running backs include Saquon Barkley of the Eagles, Joe Mixon of the Texans and Jonathan Taylor of the Colts. The top wide receivers include A.J. Brown of the Eagles, George Pickens of the Steelers and CeeDee Lamb of the Cowboys.

