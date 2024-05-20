Sports betting roundup: Xander Schauffele’s final putt pays off for bettors

Xander Schauffele entered the PGA Championship with +1400 odds to win at BetMGM Sportsbook. That turned out to be a good bet. Schauffele won the second major of the year on Sunday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. In the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Florida Panthers will take on the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference final. The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets to advance to the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks. In the other Game 7 in the NBA, the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 130-109 to advance to the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.