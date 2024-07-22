Sports betting roundup: Xander Schauffele goes from third favorite to first place at British Open

Xander Schauffele had the third shortest odds heading into the British Open at the BetMGM online sportsbook, and he ended up first on the leaderboard. Schauffele won his second golf major of the season at Royal Troon on Sunday. He also won the PGA Championship in May. Schauffele shot 6-under 65 in the final round to finish at 9 under, beating Justin Rose and Billy Horschel by two. Tiger Woods missed the cut at plus 14. He was the most bet player to make the cut. In an Olympic tuneup on Saturday, the United States basketball team beat South Sudan 101-100 victory in London.

